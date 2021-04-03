 Skip to main content
2-car crash knocks down utility pole in Lower Township
2-car crash knocks down utility pole in Lower Township

Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Fishing Creek Road was closed Saturday between Breakwater Road and Charles Street following a two-car crash Friday afternoon, police said.

Police first reported the crash at Breakwater and Fishing Creek roads before 5:30 p.m. Friday. A utility pole came down as a result of the crash, police said in a news release. In a Facebook post from the Villas Volunteer Fire Department, the department said everyone was out of their vehicles by the time they arrived. Atlantic City Electric was called because of the pole.

Fire units were on scene for about 10 minutes before clearing, according to the Villas post.

Meanwhile, utility crews were working to resolve the pole issue throughout Saturday.

Breakwater and Bayshore roads were passable, but motorists could not travel down Fishing Creek from those roads, police said.

The closure was expected to last all day, police said.

