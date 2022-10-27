2 Bridgeton men found guilty in killing of 9-year-old

BRIDGETON — A jury on Wednesday convicted two city men in the fatal shooting of a child in 2018, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

After a five-week trial and about three hours of deliberations, a jury found Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and reckless manslaughter.

Both could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

They are two of four defendants charged in the shooting death of 9-year-old Jennifer "Chikis" Trejo.

On July 17, 2018, Trejo died after shots were fired near Elmer and Walnut streets.

Prosecutors in a report from 2020 said four men missed their intended targets when they began shooting near Trejo's home, their bullets striking her as she slept.

Trejo's father said in previous testimony that his daughter died en route to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center.

The other two defendants in the case are Leroy Frazier III and Charles Gamble.

Frazier was convicted in January 2020 of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He's currently at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County serving a 42-year prison term, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections website. He isn't eligible for parole until Oct. 28, 2057.

Gamble pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 15 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said.