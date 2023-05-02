Two men face firearm and drug offenses after authorities searched residential properties and vehicles across Atlantic County last week, the county Prosecutor's Office said.

Sadman Sakib, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, and Jamiel Basir, 42, of Mays Landing, are each charged with distribution of over 5 pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute over 5 pounds of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of a handgun while committing a drug offense, money laundering and maintaining or operating a narcotics production facility.

Both were taken to the Atlantic County jail after being arrested April 25, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Their arrests were announced one week after authorities searched properties in the 100 block of Azalea Lane in Egg Harbor Township, the 1500 building of Ben Franklin Court in the Mays Landing Village residential complex, a business in the 300 block of the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City, a Chevrolet Blazer SUV and a Toyota Camry.

As a result of their investigation, authorities confiscated about 8 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of THC-infused edibles, 100 THC vape cartridges, a "significant" amount of products for packaging and producing drugs, and digital scales, the Prosecutor's Office said. Detectives also recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, a .40-caliber handgun and two high-capacity magazines loaded with hollow-point bullets, as well as about $50,000 in cash.

Police in Galloway Township, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township assisted the Prosecutor's Office investigation.