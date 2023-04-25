A grand jury on Monday indicted two Atlantic County corrections officers in the death of a man after he was lodged in the Atlantic County jail in 2019.

Atlantic County Correctional Sgt. Eric Tornblom and Correctional Officer Mark Jenigen are charged with manslaughter. Tornblom also is charged with aggravated assault.

Corrections Lt. Jesse Swartzentruver, Tornblom and Jenigen were all indicted on an official misconduct charge, Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a news release.

In addition, the grand jury indicted Hamilton Township police Sgts. Michael Schnurr and Nicole Nelson, along with Officers Servando Pahang, Cory Silvio and William Howze, on official misconduct charges in connection with their handling of Mario Terruso on the day he died.

“Mario Terruso was in desperate need of medical help. He pleaded for that assistance, but he never got the help he so desperately needed,” Platkin said in a statement. “In New Jersey, our police officers show compassion and provide help to people dealing with problems and distress on a daily basis, dutifully and often quietly doing the work that makes theirs such a noble profession. But for Mr. Terruso, those sworn to protect him are the very people alleged to have abused him in his time of need — leading the grand jury to determine that two of the officers involved are criminally responsible for his death.”

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability found that township police officers opted against getting medical help for the victim, instead bringing him to the Atlantic County jail, where he experienced a medical episode as correctional officers were trying to restrain him. He later died at a hospital.

According to the attorney general’s narrative, Hamilton Township police detained Terruso, 41, of Mays Landing, about 1 p.m. Sept. 15, 2019, after responding to a report of an individual trespassing in a residence. After learning that Terruso had a warrant for his arrest, officers took him to the jail.

Later that day, Terruso appeared agitated and ill in a cell, the report states. Just before 7 p.m., corrections officers attempted to prepare Terruso for transport to the hospital for his illness. Video captured on body-worn and handheld cameras shows officers trying to restrain Terruso, resulting in a struggle.

The 15-minute video shows Terruso being treated by nurses at the jail and then falling to the ground as guards fight to put full-body restraints on him. Blood was visible both on the floor and the spit hood that was placed on Terruso. Near the end of the video, someone can be seen checking Terruso’s neck for a pulse. At that point, guards begin hurriedly removing restraints and administering CPR.

The attorney general’s report states Terruso left the jail in an ambulance about 7:25 p.m. and arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, about 7:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019.

“The municipal police officers who Mr. Terruso initially encountered brushed aside department policy and the victim’s medical needs to avoid being inconvenienced,” said OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher. “They improperly and unlawfully passed the buck to the county correctional system. It was there where Mr. Terruso was forcibly restrained and punched by those who should have been getting him the medical care he so desperately needed.”