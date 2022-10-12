 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Atlantic City men plead guilty to gang crimes

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men have pleaded guilty to involvement in a string of violent, gang-related crimes committed between January and May 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Quashawn Harris, 23, pleaded guilty to promoting organized street crime, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, community gun, certain person not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault by pointing a handgun and resisting arrest. 

Saalih Davis, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, community gun, hindering apprehension and aggravated assault by pointing a handgun.

The crimes were committed on behalf of the "Head Shot Gang," also known as "Front Street," the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Both plea agreements call for Harris and Davis to be sentenced to 20 years in prison. They are set to be sentenced Dec. 7 by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Pamela D'Arcy.

Harris and Davis will remain at the Atlantic County jail until they are sentenced, the Prosecutor's Office said.

+1 
Quashawn Harris

Harris

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
+1 
Saalih Davis

Davis

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

