 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Atlantic City men found with drugs in vehicle stop
0 Comments

2 Atlantic City men found with drugs in vehicle stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

In Michigan's Livingston County, Amber Bismarck, like many in the U.S., has faced the devastation of flooding. The increase in flood damage across the country has prompted her along with 300 others to sign a petition to FEMA to update their flood polices. Professor Ilan Kelman of University College London, talks about the increased risk of flooding and flood damage. Source by: Stringr 

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested on drug charges after a car stop at Arkansas and Atlantic avenues early Tuesday morning. 

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, his K-9 partner, Gee, and Officer Erica Britko conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection on a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows at 12:41 a.m. The officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of narcotics, police said in a news release.

The officers arrested the driver, Manny Napoles, who was found to be in possession of 134 grams of heroin, 85 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine and various pills, police said. Napoles also was in possession of $3,286 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Passenger Steven Nguyen was found to be in possession of 2 grams of heroin and hypodermic needles, police said. He also was found to have several active warrants for his arrest.

Napoles, 36, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and three counts of possession with intent to distribute as well as several traffic violations.

Nguyen, 32, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars’ liquid water lakes might not be liquid after all

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News