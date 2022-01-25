2 Atlantic City men found with drugs in vehicle stop

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested on drug charges after a car stop at Arkansas and Atlantic avenues early Tuesday morning.
Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, his K-9 partner, Gee, and Officer Erica Britko conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection on a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows at 12:41 a.m. The officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of narcotics, police said in a news release.
The officers arrested the driver, Manny Napoles, who was found to be in possession of 134 grams of heroin, 85 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine and various pills, police said. Napoles also was in possession of $3,286 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Passenger Steven Nguyen was found to be in possession of 2 grams of heroin and hypodermic needles, police said. He also was found to have several active warrants for his arrest.
Napoles, 36, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and three counts of possession with intent to distribute as well as several traffic violations.
Nguyen, 32, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
