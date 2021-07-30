2 Atlantic City men face 67-count indictment

The Atlantic County Grand Jury on Thursday dished out a 67-count indictment against two Atlantic City men, Acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Quashawn Harris, 22, and Saalih Davis, 20, both face 13 charges for their connection to shootings and gun crimes that occurred in Atlantic City between January and May.

Their charges are: gang criminality, promoting organized street crime, attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest, large capacity ammunition magazine, hollow point ammunition, receiving stolen property, possession of CDS, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, and certain person not to have weapons.

The arrests of both men involved foot pursuits with members of the Atlantic City Police Department. The county's investigation resulted in the seizure of four semiautomatic handguns.

Harris and Davis are currently housed in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The county's Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Unit, Intelligence Unit and ACPD's Violent Crimes Unit cooperated in the investigation. The state is represented by Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen.

