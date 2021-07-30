2 Atlantic City men face 67-count indictment for alleged shootings, gang activity

MAYS LANDING — A grand jury on Thursday handed up a 67-count indictment against two Atlantic City men, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Quashawn Harris, 22, and Saalih Davis, 20, each face 13 charges for their alleged connection to shootings and gun crimes that occurred in Atlantic City between January and May.

They are charged with gang criminality, promoting organized street crime, attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest, possession of large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime and certain persons not to have weapons.

The arrests of both men involved police foot chases. The county's investigation resulted in the seizure of four semiautomatic handguns, Shill said.

Harris and Davis are both being held at the Atlantic County jail.

