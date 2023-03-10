ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were charged, including one who threatened to kill an officer, following a shots-fired incident, police said Friday.

Hector O. Fernandez, 20, was charged with possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow-point ammunition, terroristic threats, obstruction and hindering apprehension. Humberly Tejada, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

At 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an alley in the rear of the 2900 block of Atlantic Avenue for a shots-fired report. Several witnesses said they saw the shooting and then saw several people run into a four-story apartment building in the same block, police said in a news release. Officers determined the suspects entered the apartment on the fourth floor, and police secured a perimeter.

As officers ascended a staircase leading to the apartment, they encountered Tejada and detained him for investigative purposes, police said. He was subsequently released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officers reached the target apartment and cleared it. They found Fernandez barricaded inside a bathroom. He was taken into custody but was uncooperative, police said. He provided false information regarding his identity and threatened to kill one of the assisting officers.

Police secured the apartment while waiting for a search warrant. After the warrant's approval, detectives found a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets that was stashed in the apartment. The gun was determined to be a ghost gun, a weapon that lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace.

Fernandez had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and is being held in the Atlantic County jail. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tejada, who is at large.