2 Atlantic City men arrested on drug dealing charges on same block

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested in separate incidents targeting drug dealers on the same block, police said Thursday.
Detectives Darrin Lorady, Alberto Valles and Nicholas Berardis were conducting surveillance Wednesday in the first block of South Florida Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. The detectives were acting on complaints from residents.
During the surveillance, they observed Roger Serrano, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, loitering on the block, Fair said.
The detectives arrested Serrano, who was found in possession of 270 bags of heroin and 6 grams each of cocaine and marijuana, Fair said.
Then on Thursday, Lorady returned to Florida Avenue with Detective Chris Smith and arrested Ronnie Jones, who was found to be in possession of 68 bags of heroin, 24 bags of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, Fair said.
Serrano, 24, and Jones, 48, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone. Both were released on a summons with a future court date.
