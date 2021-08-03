2 arrested in Waretown drug bust

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — More than 60 grams of narcotics and $13,000 in cash were seized from a Waretown home Thursday, leading to the arrest of two people, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Tuesday.

The Prosecutor's Office, assisted by township police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department, conducted a drug investigation and identified a home used to store and distribute crystal meth and heroin, Billhimer said in a news release.

On July 29, members of the prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Ocean Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit executed a search warrant for the residence, Billhimer said. The detectives seized about 40 grams of meth, 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl and the cash. Arrested at the scene were Daniel Labiak, 47, and Jaclyn Applegate, 37, both of Waretown.

Labiak and Applegate were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, financial facilitation of criminal activity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Applegate was released on a summons, and Labiak was taken to the Ocean County jail.

