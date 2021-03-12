2 arrested for allegedly stealing car parts from EHT dealership

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man and woman, both from Millville, were arrested Thursday morning for attempting to steal catalytic converters from a car dealership in the Cardiff section of the township, police said Friday.

At 1:38 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Matt Blatt Kia on the Black Horse Pike. The alarm company observed Steven Olivio, 42, and Elizabeth Rosario, 35, on the lot looking under cars, police said in a news release. Officers arrived and found the two attempting to remove the catalytic converter from a car. They were removed from under it by police, and two officers sustained minor injuries as Olivio tried to escape.

According to police, the two were already in possession of a different catalytic converter.

Olivio was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, criminal attempt, conspiracy, possession of burglar tools and obstruction. He was released on a summons.

Rosario was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, criminal attempt, conspiracy, possession of burglar tools and obstruction. She also was wanted on a warrant from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and was taken to the Cumberland County jail.