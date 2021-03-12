2 arrested for allegedly stealing car parts from EHT dealership

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man and woman, both from Millville, were arrested Thursday morning for attempting to steal catalytic converters from a car dealership in the Cardiff section of the township, police said Friday.
At 1:38 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Matt Blatt Kia on the Black Horse Pike. The alarm company observed Steven Olivio, 42, and Elizabeth Rosario, 35, on the lot looking under cars, police said in a news release. Officers arrived and found the two attempting to remove the catalytic converter from a car. They were removed from under it by police, and two officers sustained minor injuries as Olivio tried to escape.
According to police, the two were already in possession of a different catalytic converter.
Olivio was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, criminal attempt, conspiracy, possession of burglar tools and obstruction. He was released on a summons.
Rosario was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, criminal attempt, conspiracy, possession of burglar tools and obstruction. She also was wanted on a warrant from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and was taken to the Cumberland County jail.
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise due to some of its metals — palladium and rhodium among them — spiking in value over the past few years. According to a February report from The New York Times, rhodium's value has gone up more than 3,000% in the past five years to $21,900 an ounce in 2021, roughly 12 times more valuable than gold.
In St. Louis, the report said, converter thefts jumped from 50 in 2019 to 420 in 2020.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.