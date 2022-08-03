 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 arrested after Lacey home revealed to house cocaine operation, prosecutor says

LACEY TOWNSHIP — Authorities arrested two men last week after an investigation revealed a home in the township was being used to store and distribute cocaine, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

On July 28, detectives established surveillance of the home. Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, was seen leaving the residence and meeting with an individual later identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township. Detectives approached Ward and Prosser and took them both into custody, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The Prosecutor's Office did not say what street the home was on.

Ward was found to be in possession of several small bags of cocaine. A search of his home resulted in the seizure of approximately 70 additional grams of cocaine and nearly $20,300, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Ward was charged with possession of more than one-half ounce but less than 5 ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and financial facilitation of criminal activity. He was sent to the Ocean County jail and later released pending court.

Prosser was charged with possession of cocaine and wandering in a public place to obtain or distribute controlled dangerous substances. He was released on a summons pending court.

Lacey Township police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office assisted the investigation.

Douglas Ward

Ward

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided
