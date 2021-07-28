2 accused of selling weed out of Cape May Court House smoke shop

Support Local Journalism
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two township residents were arrested Monday for selling marijuana out of a Cape May Court House smoke shop, police said Wednesday.
Earlier in the month, police received a complaint about marijuana being sold illegally at the Enlightened Smoke and Specialty Shop at 14 S. Main St. Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the shop about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Jamy Lennon, 40, and Anthony Albano III, 21, were arrested, police said in a news release. Additionally, authorities seized several pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.
Lennon and Albano were each charged with distribution of marijuana over one ounce, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of school property and conspiracy to distribute CDS. They were released on summonses pending court.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.