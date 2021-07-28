 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 accused of selling weed out of Cape May Court House smoke shop
0 comments
top story

2 accused of selling weed out of Cape May Court House smoke shop

{{featured_button_text}}

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a new Democratic bill that would eliminate the longstanding federal prohibition on the use of marijuana.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two township residents were arrested Monday for selling marijuana out of a Cape May Court House smoke shop, police said Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, police received a complaint about marijuana being sold illegally at the Enlightened Smoke and Specialty Shop at 14 S. Main St. Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the shop about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Jamy Lennon, 40, and Anthony Albano III, 21, were arrested, police said in a news release. Additionally, authorities seized several pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.

Lennon and Albano were each charged with distribution of marijuana over one ounce, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of school property and conspiracy to distribute CDS. They were released on summonses pending court.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of acres burned in Russian wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News