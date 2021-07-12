$2,500 reward for information on July 4 shooting that killed 10-year-old Vineland girl

VINELAND — A $2,500 reward is being offered for critical information in the July 4 shooting death of a 10-year-old girl.
Jasayde Holder was fatally injured earlier this month after she was hit by a bullet during an apparent drive-by shooting in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, police said.
Jasayde was laid to rest on Saturday and on Monday, Vineland police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced the award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death.
Tips can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips, ccpo.tips or via the form at njccpo.org/alert/71.
