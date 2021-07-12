 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$2,500 reward for information on July 4 shooting that killed 10-year-old Vineland girl
0 comments
top story

$2,500 reward for information on July 4 shooting that killed 10-year-old Vineland girl

{{featured_button_text}}

VINELAND — A $2,500 reward is being offered for critical information in the July 4 shooting death of a 10-year-old girl.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jasayde Holder was fatally injured earlier this month after she was hit by a bullet during an apparent drive-by shooting in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, police said. 

Jasayde was laid to rest on Saturday and on Monday, Vineland police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced the award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death.

Tips can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips, ccpo.tips or via the form at njccpo.org/alert/71.

070721-pac-nws-kidkilled.jpg

Jasayde

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters and police clash in Cuban capital in rare anti-government protest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News