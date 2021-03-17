 Skip to main content
19-year-old shot and killed in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to the Burlington Manor Apartment Complex, police said. There they found the victim, Aaliyah Eubanks, with multiple gunshot wounds but alive in her apartment. She was rushed by Bridgeton Fire Department EMTs to Inspira Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is focused on three individuals who were seen entering Eubanks' apartment shortly before 3 a.m. and fleeing the scene after the gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 856-451-0033 or submit a tip at bpdops.com/tips or by texting tip411, beginning the text with "Bridgeton."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

