18-year-old Wildwood man arrested at scene of residential burglary

A residential burglary alarm led to the arrest of an 18-year-old city man in Wildwood, police said in a news release.

Wildwood police responded to a residence on the 100 West Block of Poplar Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a residential burglary in process. The owner of the property received notification from an interior/exterior security surveillance system reporting an intruder. The owner was able to provide a physical description of the intruder.

Police set up a perimeter and conducted a tactical entry into the residence. As the search was being conducted, a man, later identified as Naishon Price, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask attempted to exit through a side door at the rear of the building. He was arrested without incident.

Price was charged with burglary and sent to Cape May County Correctional Center.

— John Russo

