18-year-old Cape May County man, 16-year-old charged in Galloway Township car burglaries

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Cape May County man was arrested Monday night after allegedly burglarizing several cars with a 16-year-old in a township development.

Burlington County man shot Monday in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — A Burlington County man was shot and assaulted Monday night in the city, pol…

About 9:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Yarmouth Court for a report of individuals puling on car door handles, according to a news release from township police. Officers found Andrew J. Wilson, of the Oceanview section of Dennis Township, and a 16-year-old.

Police investigated, finding that the pair had committed multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the Four Seasons development, police said.

Bridgeton police investigate Monday shooting at Maple Gardens Apartment Complex BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting at a city apartment complex.

Wilson was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal attempt, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime and other unrelated offenses, police said. He was processed and released on a summons.

The 16-year-old was charged with burglary/theft, criminal attempt, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstruction, resisting arrest, and other unrelated offenses, and he was released to a guardian.

Police have found several victims and property has been returned, police said. However, there are still several items that are suspected of being proceeds from motor vehicle burglaries that have yet to be identified.

Officials asked anybody who has any information, or if it is believed they are victims of a motor vehicle burglary in that area, please contact Officer Paul Dooner at 609-652-3705, extension 5126.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.