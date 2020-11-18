 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old Cape May County man, 16-year-old charged in Galloway Township car burglaries
0 comments

18-year-old Cape May County man, 16-year-old charged in Galloway Township car burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Township Police Blotter

Galloway Township Police Blotter

 Submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Cape May County man was arrested Monday night after allegedly burglarizing several cars with a 16-year-old in a township development.

About 9:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Yarmouth Court for a report of individuals puling on car door handles, according to a news release from township police. Officers found Andrew J. Wilson, of the Oceanview section of Dennis Township, and a 16-year-old.

Police investigated, finding that the pair had committed multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the Four Seasons development, police said.

Wilson was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal attempt, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime and other unrelated offenses, police said. He was processed and released on a summons.

The 16-year-old was charged with burglary/theft, criminal attempt, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstruction, resisting arrest, and other unrelated offenses, and he was released to a guardian.

Police have found several victims and property has been returned, police said. However, there are still several items that are suspected of being proceeds from motor vehicle burglaries that have yet to be identified.

Officials asked  anybody who has any information, or if it is believed they are victims of a motor vehicle burglary in that area, please contact Officer Paul Dooner at 609-652-3705, extension  5126.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News