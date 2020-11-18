18-year-old Cape man, 16-year-old charged in Galloway car burglaries

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Cape May County man was arrested Monday night after allegedly burglarizing several cars with a 16-year-old in a township development.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Yarmouth Court for a report of individuals puling on car door handles, police said in a news release. Officers found Andrew J. Wilson, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, and a 16-year-old.

Police found the pair had burglarized multiple cars throughout the Four Seasons development, police said.

Wilson was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal attempt, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime and other unrelated offenses. He was released on a summons pending court.

The 16-year-old was charged with burglary/theft, criminal attempt, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction, resisting arrest and other unrelated offenses. He was released to a guardian.

Police have found several victims and returned their property. However, there are still several items that are suspected of being proceeds from vehicle burglaries that have not been identified.

Anyone with information or who believes they are victims of a motor vehicle burglary in the area can call Officer Paul Dooner at 609-652-3705, ext. 5126.

