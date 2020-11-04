17-year-old shot in Atlantic City early Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — A city teen was wounded in an early Wednesday shooting, police said.
At 1:53 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 100 north block of Pennsylvania Avenue to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to a news release from city police. There, officers found a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.
Police did not release the name of the victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Officials urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766, or anonymously text information to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
