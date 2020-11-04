 Skip to main content
17-year-old shot in Atlantic City early Wednesday
Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY — A city teen was wounded in an early Wednesday shooting, police said.

At 1:53 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 100 north block of Pennsylvania Avenue to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to a news release from city police. There, officers found a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officials urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766, or anonymously text information to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

