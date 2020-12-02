 Skip to main content
16-year-old Vineland teen charged in fatal Thanksgiving night shooting
16-year-old Vineland teen charged in fatal Thanksgiving night shooting

 Molly Bilinski

MILLVILLE — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal Thanksgiving night shooting of Jason Jones.

Officials did not release the name of the Vineland teen, but said a juvenile complaint was issued, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. He is currently in the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City for related weapons offenses.

At 9:49 p.m. Nov. 26, police found the body of 17-year-old Jason Jones in the 400 block of Oak Street, officials said. He was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

City police detectives and the prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information can call police Sgt. Jason Vinzinski at 856-825-7010 or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738, or visit njccpo.com/tips.

