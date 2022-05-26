 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

15-year-old boy shot and killed in Vineland

  • 0
Vineland police

VINELAND — A 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Thursday morning, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. There, they found a boy who was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the actor or actors involved, Webb-McRae said. Authorities are not releasing the name of the juvenile victim until all appropriate family members are notified.

Anyone with information can call Vineland Detective Dave Cavagnaro at 856-460-0805 or Prosecutor's Office Detective Chris Johnson at 609-579-1431. Tips can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Russian forces shell 40 towns in eastern Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News