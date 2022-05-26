15-year-old boy shot and killed in Vineland

VINELAND — A 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Thursday morning, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. There, they found a boy who was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries, Webb-McRae said in a news release.
Investigators do not believe this was a random act and believe the victim knew the actor or actors involved, Webb-McRae said. Authorities are not releasing the name of the juvenile victim until all appropriate family members are notified.
Anyone with information can call Vineland Detective Dave Cavagnaro at 856-460-0805 or Prosecutor's Office Detective Chris Johnson at 609-579-1431. Tips can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.
