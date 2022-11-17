14-year-old charged in shooting of Millville teenager

MILLVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in a shooting that injured a 13-year-old city resident Wednesday.
Millville police charged the teen with weapons offenses, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office said Thursday in a news release.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 400 block of North Fifth Street. The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and has since been released, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The suspect is being detained pending review by a Superior Court judge, the Prosecutor's Office said.
— Selena Vazquez
