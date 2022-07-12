13-year-old boy charged with shooting 2 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a 13-year-old city boy after he allegedly shot two men Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers found a crime scene and evidence of gunfire but initially did not see a victim. Moments later, they were alerted that two male shooting victims, 30 and 34, both of Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators found the shooter had entered the rear of a three-story dwelling in the 1700 block. The Atlantic City Emergency Response Team, which includes members of the Police Department’s SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, Mobile Command Post and Bomb Squad units, was activated and responded to the scene. Shortly after, Lt. Alexus Zeilinger, a crisis negotiator, made contact with the suspect via cellphone. After about an hour of speaking with the suspect, the boy and two additional people surrendered and exited the premises, police said.

A search of the apartment yielded the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.

The boy, whom police did not identify because of his age, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

The other two people in the apartment were released without charges, police said.

Police closed off Atlantic between Indiana Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during the investigation. The road was reopened about 2:30 p.m., police said.