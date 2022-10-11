13-year-old arrested after Atlantic City stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A teenage was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a person during a fight in the city on Monday.

Police dispatched to the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue found a 13-year-old male bleeding heavily from his chest due to a stab wound, police said.

Officers applied compression gauze to the chest of the victim until emergency medical services arrived, police said.

The teenage victim was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.

Around 8 p.m., another 13-year-old male accompanied by his guardian surrendered himself to officers at the public safety building on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

The 13-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was released to his guardian and given a court date, police said.

More information about this case can be given to police by calling the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411), beginning texts with "ACPD."