ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old city boy with a handgun was arrested after assaulting and resisting officers, said the city's police department Friday.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, said police.

At approximately 2:06 p.m. Thursday, an officer observed the boy walking on the 600 block of New York Avenue into a convenience store, police said in a news release.

The officer saw what appeared to be a handgun in the male's waistband, so he entered the convenience store to investigate, police said.

When the officer entered the convenience store, the 12-year-old, who was standing at the counter, tried fleeing through the employee area back door. The officer tried to stop the boy from running, but he pushed the officer away.

As the boy ran out the back door, the officer tried to place him in custody. But the boy resisted and kept trying to reach for the handgun in his waistband, police said.

This resulted in a lengthy struggle, where the 12-year-old bit the officer and injured his hand. The officer, with the assistance of another officer, was eventually able to arrest the juvenile.

While he resisted arrest, the loaded handgun the boy was carrying fell down his waistband to the inside of his pantleg, which police recovered, said police.

The 12-year-old was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.