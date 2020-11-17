12-year-old charged with arson in fire at Ocean City Acme

On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Damage to the rear of the building
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection to a Sunday afternoon fire at a city grocery store.
Police did not release the name of the boy, but said he was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, failure to report a fire, risking widespread injury/damage, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, according to a Tuesday news release from the city. He was released to the custody of his family pending juvenile court.
At 12:53 p.m., city police dispatch received a report of a fire at the Acme supermarket at 800 West Ave., according to the release.
City police and fire, as well as the state and Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found the cause of the fire was arson, according to the release.
This investigation was conducted by the department's Detective Bureau. Detective Sgt. Dan Lancaster and Detective Matthew Crowley made the arrest.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
Ocean City police and firefighters access some of the damage to the Acme Markets store after a fire in its below-ground parking garage Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Damage to the rear of the building
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas across the street on 8th ave. to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off area in front of the store on West Ave. to hear word on the damage assessment.
No one was injured in the fire, but smoke could be seen as far away as Somers Point.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment. Damage to the side facing 9th street.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment. Damage to the side facing 9th street.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
