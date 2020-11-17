 Skip to main content
12-year-old charged with arson in fire at Ocean City Acme
111620_nws_fire

On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Damage to the rear of the building

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection to a Sunday afternoon fire at a city grocery store.

Police did not release the name of the boy, but said he was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, failure to report a fire, risking widespread injury/damage, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, according to a Tuesday news release from the city. He was released to the custody of his family pending juvenile court.

At 12:53 p.m., city police dispatch received a report of a fire at the Acme supermarket at 800 West Ave., according to the release.

City police and fire, as well as the state and Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found the cause of the fire was arson, according to the release.

This investigation was conducted by the department's Detective Bureau. Detective Sgt. Dan Lancaster and Detective Matthew Crowley made the arrest.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

