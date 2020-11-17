12-year-old charged with arson in fire at Ocean City Acme

OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection to a Sunday afternoon fire at a city grocery store.

Police did not release the name of the boy, but said he was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, failure to report a fire, risking widespread injury/damage, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, according to a Tuesday news release from the city. He was released to the custody of his family pending juvenile court.

At 12:53 p.m., city police dispatch received a report of a fire at the Acme supermarket at 800 West Ave., according to the release.

City police and fire, as well as the state and Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found the cause of the fire was arson, according to the release.

This investigation was conducted by the department's Detective Bureau. Detective Sgt. Dan Lancaster and Detective Matthew Crowley made the arrest.

