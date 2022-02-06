 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11-year-old Bridgeton boy shot Sunday morning
0 Comments

11-year-old Bridgeton boy shot Sunday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — An 11-year-old city boy was shot Sunday morning, and the quick actions of the responding officers helped save a life, police said.

The child, whose identity was not released by police, was first transported to Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland before being transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Acting Sgt. Zach Martorana and officers Richard Keener and Chris Giacomelli responded to the area of Falcon Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in both legs, police said. Bystanders and officers administered medical aid to the boy until rescue personnel arrived.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari praised the responding officers' efforts, stating hospital personnel contacted the department to say the quick actions of Martorana, Giacomelli and Keener helped save the child's life.

According to police, initial reports indicated the victim and two other children exited a residence on Falcon Street to investigate a disturbance in an adjacent alleyway just before the victim was shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033 or submit information online at BPD.TIPS.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News