11-year-old Bridgeton boy shot Sunday morning

BRIDGETON — An 11-year-old city boy was shot Sunday morning, and the quick actions of the responding officers helped save a life, police said.

The child, whose identity was not released by police, was first transported to Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland before being transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Acting Sgt. Zach Martorana and officers Richard Keener and Chris Giacomelli responded to the area of Falcon Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in both legs, police said. Bystanders and officers administered medical aid to the boy until rescue personnel arrived.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari praised the responding officers' efforts, stating hospital personnel contacted the department to say the quick actions of Martorana, Giacomelli and Keener helped save the child's life.

According to police, initial reports indicated the victim and two other children exited a residence on Falcon Street to investigate a disturbance in an adjacent alleyway just before the victim was shot.