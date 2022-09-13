10 charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — Ten people were charged after authorities concluded a three-day investigation into drugs being sold on the Boardwalk, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Authorities seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, 11 pounds of marijuana and a .22 caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The Prosecutor's Office said it plans to apply for a restraining order that would keep all 10 suspects off the Boardwalk and surrounding areas.
Those charged are as follows:
- Ralph Davis, 24, of Delanco, Burlington County, distribution within 500 feet a of public zone
- Kasheem Marshall, 47, of Newark, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone
- Robert McCollum, 44, of Piscataway, Middlesex County, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone
- Phillip Love, 40, of Atlantic City, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone
- Demetrius Bowman, 31, of Philadelphia, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone
- Tre Visco, 28, of Brigantine, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone, distribution of CDS, person prohibited to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jamar Avril, 19, of Atlantic City, unlawful possession of a handgun, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone, distribution of CDS, prohibited person to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Gabriel Santos, 20, of Brigantine, unlawful possession of a handgun, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone, distribution of a CDS, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Beth Rhody, 38, of Atlantic City, possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, distribution within 500 feet of a public zone
- Joseph Hackney, 30, of Pennsauken, Camden County, theft of movable property over $500
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.