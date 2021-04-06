 Skip to main content
1 injured in Absecon shooting
1 injured in Absecon shooting

Absecon Police Car
File photo

ABSECON — Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man injured.

About 3 a.m., officers responded to the Marin Drive Apartment Complex off California Avenue for shots fired, police said. There, officers found a man with a leg injury, who was later determined to be the victim. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-0667 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-TIPS (8477), or text TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

