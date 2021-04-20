1 dead in Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died Monday in a motorcycle crash, police said.
At 1:53 p.m., police responded to Ocean Heights and Alder avenues for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Investigators found 64-year-old Gary Brenner, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling north on Ocean Heights in a 2017 Polaris Slingshot when he lost control after sliding through standing water, and the motorcycle rotated across the incoming lane and into a utility pole.
The side passenger of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Adam Brenner, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash is being investigated by Officers Nick Poletis, Ben Kollman, Robert Moran, James Ludwig and Sgt. Larry Graham.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide additional information can call police at 609-926-4045.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
