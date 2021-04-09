 Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 injured in Pleasantville shooting
PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's office is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a man dead and two teenagers wounded.

At 2:57 p.m., the Pleasantville Police Department received 911 calls that multiple victims were shot on the 100 block of Linden Avenue, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Maurice Hampton, aka "Abdul Hamid," shot and killed. An autopsy was performed Friday.

Messiah Burton and Shilameen Henderson, both 18, survived the shooting and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus, police said.

An investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville Police Department is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

