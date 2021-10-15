 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 1 arrested in double overdose in Lower Township
0 comments
top story

1 dead, 1 arrested in double overdose in Lower Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Township police car
Provided

The Food and Drugs Administration approved its first ever e-cigarette. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A double drug overdose resulted in one dead and one arrested, police said Friday.

Police responded to the 500 block of Seashore Road on Wednesday for a reported double drug overdose. Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman, both unconscious and unresponsive, police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers administered naloxone and attempted life-saving measures before the victims were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center by Inspira Health EMS, police said.

Police learned a short time later that the man regained consciousness, but the woman, a 38-year-old township resident, was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned a man, later identified as Julian Atwood, 46, of Cape May Court House, fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was stopped and arrested on an unrelated warrant, police said.

Atwood was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and reckless manslaughter. He is being held at the Cape May County jail.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News