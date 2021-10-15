1 dead, 1 arrested in double overdose in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A double drug overdose resulted in one dead and one arrested, police said Friday.

Police responded to the 500 block of Seashore Road on Wednesday for a reported double drug overdose. Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman, both unconscious and unresponsive, police said in a news release.

Officers administered naloxone and attempted life-saving measures before the victims were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center by Inspira Health EMS, police said.

Police learned a short time later that the man regained consciousness, but the woman, a 38-year-old township resident, was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned a man, later identified as Julian Atwood, 46, of Cape May Court House, fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was stopped and arrested on an unrelated warrant, police said.

Atwood was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and reckless manslaughter. He is being held at the Cape May County jail.

