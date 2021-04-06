1 arrested in Atlantic City drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — A monthlong investigation led to the arrest Friday of a city man and the recovery of drugs and a handgun, police said Tuesday.
Detectives executed a warrant at a residence in the 500 block of South Carolina Avenue following an investigation into drug distribution and weapons possession. The resident, 31-year-old Tevin Spivey, was arrested after detectives found a loaded gun and packaging material used in the distribution of narcotics, police said.
Spivey was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
