1 arrested in Atlantic City drug bust
1 arrested in Atlantic City drug bust

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

Atlantic City police officers work the 300 block of South Carolina Avenue on Thursday in connection with a shooting.

ATLANTIC CITY — A monthlong investigation led to the arrest Friday of a city man and the recovery of drugs and a handgun, police said Tuesday.

Detectives executed a warrant at a residence in the 500 block of South Carolina Avenue following an investigation into drug distribution and weapons possession. The resident, 31-year-old Tevin Spivey, was arrested after detectives found a loaded gun and packaging material used in the distribution of narcotics, police said.

Spivey was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

