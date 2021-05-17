LATEST ON LITTLE EGG HARBOR FOREST FIRE: Crews continuing to battle blaze

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was working Monday to contain a large forest fire that spanned into both Ocean and Burlington counties, officials said.
The fire is burning in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road inside a large, forested area with limited accessibility, the fire service said in a Facebook post around midnight Monday.
Mother nature is not providing any relief for firefighters as rain is not forecast for the next couple of days.
The fire is 0% contained and has consumed roughly 1,000 acres thus far, according to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. Fire departments from around the region are responding to the fire.
"Its just very odd being a mile away, we can't smell anything or see anything, it's just very strange," said Brenda Mulvihill, who was walking on Pembroke Court in Little Egg Harbor Monday morning.
Mary Jo Schroeder, manager of the nearby Forest Edge Farm located to the north of the fire said the business has not evacuated yet.
"From all of the reports we're receiving, we're still good," Schroeder said.
The fire was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday from the Bass River Fire Tower. Currently, 100 structures are at risk and evacuations to the Pinelands Middle School are voluntary
Firefighters will conduct burnout operations by setting smaller controlled fires near structures on Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along U.S. Route 9. During forest fires, a fire is set along the outer age of the fire to consume fuels in the area and also prevent the fire from spreading more.
Portions of Route 9 are closed due to smoke in the area.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The area is no stranger to forest fires. In May 2017, a fire caused by a flare from a New Jersey Air National Guard F-16 doing a training exercise at Warren Grove Gunnery Range, resulted in more than 18,000 acres being burned. That fire destroyed six homes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.