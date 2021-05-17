Crews battling to contain 617-acre forest fire in Little Egg Harbor

Local fire companies began assisting fire crews Sunday; many were used to provide protection to the 100 structures that were threatened by fire. By Monday, the number of structures at risk had dropped to 30.

Smoke is expected to be visible for some time as the fire smolders for several days, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service stated in a Facebook post shortly before noon Monday.

Meanwhile, firefighters aren't likely to get much help from the weather; rain is not forecast for the next couple of days. Temperatures will increase during the week as well and without a large rise in humidity, the ground should stay plenty dry for wildfire spread. On a positive note, 10 mph southeast winds are expected to remain light for the week as well.

State officials did not respond to requests on what percentage of the fire had been contained. Any updates would be posted on the fire service's Facebook account.

Just a mile away from the fire, life was proceeding normally, although residents were keeping an eye on the news.

"It's just very odd being a mile away, we can't smell anything or see anything, it's just very strange," said Brenda Mulvihill, who was walking on Pembroke Court in Little Egg Harbor on Monday morning.