Crews battling to contain 617-acre forest fire in Little Egg Harbor

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A forest fire continued to burn Monday, destroying more than 600 acres and sending smoke billowing into the the sky as firefighters entered their second day of a non-stop battle with with blaze.
The fire was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday and is burning in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road inside a large, forested area with limited accessibility, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.
Firefighters used small controlled fires, which were set around the main fire in an effort to rob the it of fuel and create a buffer around buildings. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said as of mid-day Monday there had been no ordered evacuations, no damage to structures and no injuries.
As of early afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection said the fire encompassed 617 acres in and around Little Egg Harbor Township, a rural, heavily wooded area of the Pinelands about 20 miles north of Atlantic City.
Some area roadways were closed due to heavy smoke and other related issues, but Route 9, one of the state's most heavily traveled north-south routes near the coast, was reopened on Monday. Stage Road, Otis Road and Munion Field Road remained closed late Monday.
The area burned includes Bass River State Forest and private land, officials said.
Local fire companies began assisting fire crews Sunday; many were used to provide protection to the 100 structures that were threatened by fire. By Monday, the number of structures at risk had dropped to 30.
Smoke is expected to be visible for some time as the fire smolders for several days, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service stated in a Facebook post shortly before noon Monday.
Meanwhile, firefighters aren't likely to get much help from the weather; rain is not forecast for the next couple of days. Temperatures will increase during the week as well and without a large rise in humidity, the ground should stay plenty dry for wildfire spread. On a positive note, 10 mph southeast winds are expected to remain light for the week as well.
State officials did not respond to requests on what percentage of the fire had been contained. Any updates would be posted on the fire service's Facebook account.
Just a mile away from the fire, life was proceeding normally, although residents were keeping an eye on the news.
"It's just very odd being a mile away, we can't smell anything or see anything, it's just very strange," said Brenda Mulvihill, who was walking on Pembroke Court in Little Egg Harbor on Monday morning.
Mary Jo Schroeder, manager of the nearby Forest Edge Farm located to the north of the fire, said she was hoping not to have to evacuate.
"From all of the reports we're receiving, we're still good," Schroeder said Monday before noon.
On the aptly named Ash Road just over in Bass River Township, Dan and Jennifer Columbo sat on their front porch and watched the mountains of smoke billow nearby. Jennifer's daughter went to a local school to shelter with a small child Sunday night, but the Columbos remained at their home, uneasily watching the blaze.
“I got concerned because we have a lot of pine needles in the yard,” Dan Columbo said. “There was this big orange glow up above the treetops and a lot of smoke, and it was concerning. The wind is picking up now and that's something to watch, too."
The agency said crews worked through Sunday night to set containment barriers, using bulldozers and lighting so-called “backfires” in strategic locations, including the edge of roadways, to burn flammable material on the ground and thus deny the larger fire fuel to spread more widely.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Smoke is expected to be visible for "some time," officials said.
The area is no stranger to forest fires. In May 2007, a fire caused by a flare from a New Jersey Air National Guard F-16 during a training exercise at Warren Grove Gunnery Range, resulted in more than 18,000 acres being burned. That fire destroyed six homes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.