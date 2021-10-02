Crews battle plane fire on runway at Atlantic City airport

Spirit Airlines 737 landed and caught fire. Passengers evacuated, fire is under control now. Unknown injuries. Not my photo, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/Bk3Bpjyt8J— Paratus (@Medic6940) October 2, 2021
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday evening.
A report from NBC Philadelphia attributed the fire to a bird strike that caused a plane engine to catch fire. According to the network, the passengers on the Florida-bound flight deplaned safely.
Emergency vehicles were still tending to the plane about 8:30 p.m.
The 5:36 p.m. flight from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is listed as delayed online.
Twitter user @Medic6940 posted a photo of the plane with fire and black smoke billowing from it.
The Bayview Volunteer Fire Company assisted, according to @911__ICE. That account first reported the fire at 5:58 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
