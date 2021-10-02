Crews battle plane fire on runway at Atlantic City airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday evening.

A report from NBC Philadelphia attributed the fire to a bird strike that caused a plane engine to catch fire. According to the network, the passengers on the Florida-bound flight deplaned safely.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency vehicles were still tending to the plane about 8:30 p.m.

The 5:36 p.m. flight from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is listed as delayed online.

Twitter user @Medic6940 posted a photo of the plane with fire and black smoke billowing from it.

The Bayview Volunteer Fire Company assisted, according to @911__ICE. That account first reported the fire at 5:58 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.