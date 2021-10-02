 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battle plane fire on runway at Atlantic City airport
0 comments
featured

Crews battle plane fire on runway at Atlantic City airport

{{featured_button_text}}

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday evening.

A report from NBC Philadelphia attributed the fire to a bird strike that caused a plane engine to catch fire. According to the network, the passengers on the Florida-bound flight deplaned safely.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency vehicles were still tending to the plane about 8:30 p.m.

The 5:36 p.m. flight from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is listed as delayed online.

Twitter user @Medic6940 posted a photo of the plane with fire and black smoke billowing from it.

The Bayview Volunteer Fire Company assisted, according to @911__ICE. That account first reported the fire at 5:58 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News