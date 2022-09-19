Crest school locked down Monday morning

WILDWOOD CREST – A suspicious person near Crest Memorial School led to a school lockdown on Monday morning, according to Wildwood Crest police.
“The incident was investigated and determined there is no threat to the public. Further information will be provided at another time,” reads a statement from Crest police, issued a little after noon.
A call to the school yielded few details.
“There is no comment at this time,” stated the staff member who answered the phone.
By noon, the school had returned to normal operations, according to Crest municipal officials.
