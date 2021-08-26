Creek and road flooding threatens over the weekend, flash flood alerts are out

As a slow moving cold front interacts will already moisture laden air, the potential for flash flooding will threaten over the weekend, especially Saturday.

The National Weather Service has flash flood alerts in effect for part of South Jersey.

The flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m., Sunday for all South Jersey areas except for Cape May County and coastal Atlantic County. A watch means that the ingredients for flash flooding will be present. However, there is no imminent threat. When the threat is imminent, a flash flood warning would go into effect.

Spotty showers and storms will develop after 2 p.m. Friday. The activity will be scattered from the afternoon, all throughout Friday morning. A wave of low pressure will ride along a cold front that will be draped somewhere in the southern half of the state. This will flare up widespread activity for the day, with long duration outdoor activities hard to accomplish. By Saturday evening, the storm coverage will wane, drying out by midnight. However, a few pop up thunderstorms will flare up Sunday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}