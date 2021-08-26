Creek and road flooding threatens over the weekend, flash flood alerts are out

As a slow moving cold front interacts will already moisture laden air, the potential for flash flooding will threaten over the weekend, especially Saturday.
The National Weather Service has flash flood alerts in effect for part of South Jersey.
The flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m., Sunday for all South Jersey areas except for Cape May County and coastal Atlantic County. A watch means that the ingredients for flash flooding will be present. However, there is no imminent threat. When the threat is imminent, a flash flood warning would go into effect.
Spotty showers and storms will develop after 2 p.m. Friday. The activity will be scattered from the afternoon, all throughout Friday morning. A wave of low pressure will ride along a cold front that will be draped somewhere in the southern half of the state. This will flare up widespread activity for the day, with long duration outdoor activities hard to accomplish. By Saturday evening, the storm coverage will wane, drying out by midnight. However, a few pop up thunderstorms will flare up Sunday afternoon.
An unseasonably humid and moisture laden airmass lays the groundwork for quick accumulating rain. While only 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain will be likely on a widespread basis, localized four or even five inch amounts will be possible by the time the flash flood watch is over.
Dew points will be in the sticky 70 to 75 degree range during this period. Using a dew point of 74 at Atlantic City International Airport, which will be likely for most of the day Saturday, that only happens five to ten percent of the time, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
Furthermore, precipitable water values (PWAT), the amount of moisture in a column of air, measured in inches, will be well above 2 inches. 2 inches means torrential downpours threaten in any rain. At the nearby weather balloon launch site in Wallops Island, Virgina, an essential part of collecting weather data, a PWAT that high would be the all time record for the date.
Only six inches of moving flood water is needed to knock over an adult. A foot of moving waters will move a car, with two feet needed to move a truck. If you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
