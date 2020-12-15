 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRDA votes Tuesday on final plans for Showboat waterpark, AtlantiCare expansion
0 comments
top story

CRDA votes Tuesday on final plans for Showboat waterpark, AtlantiCare expansion

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will consider granting approval to two major development projects Tuesday, both of which are viewed as critical to the city's revitalization. 

Final site plan approvals for the AtlantiCare health park and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City's proposed indoor waterpark are on the agenda for the CRDA Board of Director's final public meeting of the year. 

Should the board give the go-ahead for the projects Tuesday afternoon, both could see ground breakings in the spring, according to officials.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The proposed three-story, 70,000-square-foot AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion at Ohio and Atlantic avenues has an estimated price tag of $38 million. CRDA has funded more than $15 on the project and provided the building lot, estimated to be worth roughly $3 million, at no charge. 

The new building would house an urgent care center, dialysis unit, maternal and fetal health program, and provide teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents.

The timetable for competition of the AtlantiCare expansion is about two years.

A 103,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, a 30,000-sqaure-foot family entertainment center and a complete renovation of the Premier Lite tower in the Showboat Hotel will also be considered. The waterpark would be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort

The hotel's owner, Bart Blatstein, a Philadelphia-based developer, said the project's goal is to bring families back to Atlantic City by giving visitors options beyond casino gaming and seasonal activities. 

Tuesday's CRDA board meeting begins at 2 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News