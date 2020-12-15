CRDA votes Tuesday on final plans for Showboat waterpark, AtlantiCare expansion

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will consider granting approval to two major development projects Tuesday, both of which are viewed as critical to the city's revitalization.
Final site plan approvals for the AtlantiCare health park and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City's proposed indoor waterpark are on the agenda for the CRDA Board of Director's final public meeting of the year.
Should the board give the go-ahead for the projects Tuesday afternoon, both could see ground breakings in the spring, according to officials.
The proposed three-story, 70,000-square-foot AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion at Ohio and Atlantic avenues has an estimated price tag of $38 million. CRDA has funded more than $15 on the project and provided the building lot, estimated to be worth roughly $3 million, at no charge.
The new building would house an urgent care center, dialysis unit, maternal and fetal health program, and provide teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents.
The timetable for competition of the AtlantiCare expansion is about two years.
A 103,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, a 30,000-sqaure-foot family entertainment center and a complete renovation of the Premier Lite tower in the Showboat Hotel will also be considered. The waterpark would be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort
The hotel's owner, Bart Blatstein, a Philadelphia-based developer, said the project's goal is to bring families back to Atlantic City by giving visitors options beyond casino gaming and seasonal activities.
Tuesday's CRDA board meeting begins at 2 p.m.
