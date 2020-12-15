CRDA to offer free parking at Wave garage during nor'easter

ATLANTIC CITY— At the request of the city's Office of Emergency Management, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is providing free overnight parking for all Atlantic City residents and visitors at the Wave parking garage from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday in preparation for the impending Nor’easter.
Overnight parking will only be permitted on the 4th floor of the garage, located at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues. Residents will be required to show proof of residency. Parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure.
A cold day Tuesday won't mean much snow for southeastern New Jersey Wednesday into Thursday.…
