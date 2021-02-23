 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRDA to fund free job training for Atlantic City residents
0 comments
top story

CRDA to fund free job training for Atlantic City residents

{{featured_button_text}}
ACCC NEW WING

Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington Atlantic City campus

 Press archives

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted last week to provide $492,780 for a free job training program for Atlantic City residents, and gave preliminary approval to contributing $2.5 million to help a union renovate a former bank building for a training center and offices.

"We are looking to meet individuals where they are," said Natalie Devonish, dean of Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington Campus and workforce development. "We are targeting underemployed and unemployed residents of the city."

"One of the things we know we have got to do is address upgrading skills for local residents and contiguous communities," said board member Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. "We know we are moving into a technical arena. Hotels and casinos are ever more dependent on technology."

Oliver also is commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances and operations under 2016 state-takeover legislation. 

The Atlantic Cape program would offer technical training as well as English as a second language courses and other topics, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For information on the job training program, email workforce@atlantic.edu.

The board also gave preliminary project approval to International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 to build a training center and office facility in an old bank at 1501 Pacific Ave.

Local 68 is putting up $2.25 million in cash and is asking for the same amount from CRDA, authority Executive Director Matt Doherty said.

Doherty called it a "blighted building ... on a challenging intersection as well." It is a former Cape Bank building at Pacific and South New York avenues.

"It also gets CRDA back into the development sphere," Doherty said. "There are a lot of other things we do that are important — training or food distribution. But a project like this is at the core of the CRDA mission of development projects in Atlantic City."

The board also gave preliminary and final major subdivision approval with variances to the Showboat Renaissance to allow it to realign some of its lots. It's something owner Bart Blatstein requested to help him with refinancing to build a water park there, said Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for CRDA.

"Three to four months ago he made a similar application," Landgraf said. "It takes seven parcels and puts them into five newly created lots."

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News