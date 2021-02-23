CRDA to fund free job training for Atlantic City residents

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted last week to provide $492,780 for a free job training program for Atlantic City residents, and gave preliminary approval to contributing $2.5 million to help a union renovate a former bank building for a training center and offices.

"We are looking to meet individuals where they are," said Natalie Devonish, dean of Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington Campus and workforce development. "We are targeting underemployed and unemployed residents of the city."

"One of the things we know we have got to do is address upgrading skills for local residents and contiguous communities," said board member Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. "We know we are moving into a technical arena. Hotels and casinos are ever more dependent on technology."

Oliver also is commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances and operations under 2016 state-takeover legislation.

The Atlantic Cape program would offer technical training as well as English as a second language courses and other topics, she said.

For information on the job training program, email workforce@atlantic.edu.