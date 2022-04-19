CRDA to consider weed store for Pacific Ave

ATLANTIC CITY — As New Jersey gets ready for the first legal recreational cannabis sales this week, the dispensary on the Boardwalk here is set to continue to only sell to those with medical marijuana cards.

That is not likely to be the last word on weed for Atlantic City.

At the Tuesday meeting of the board of directors for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, members will consider a proposal for a cannabis dispensary at 2415 Pacific Ave.

The site is currently home to a vacant retail building, set between Delilah’s Den and a corner liquor store a block off the Boardwalk.

The application is for a “Class 5 micro dispensary for the sale of recreational cannabis” and requires a variance. The CRDA functions as the planning board for Atlantic City within the tourism district.

The company applying for the variance is Sonraj LLC.

So far, the only companies that will be able to sell cannabis when the market opens up Thursday will be those already in operation for the medical marijuana market. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved expanded licenses at a special meeting last week.

Statewide, hundreds of businesses have applied for cannabis licenses to grow, sell, or manufacture. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission has approved close to 100 licenses to grow cannabis or manufacture cannabis products, but the only retail licenses approved so far are seven for existing medical marijuana companies.

Among those approved was the Botanist, which has locations in Egg Harbor Township, Williamstown and on the Boardwalk here. The recreational sales will take place only at the Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown locations.

Atlantic City Council has voted not to allow retail sales on the Boardwalk. Company officials say that location will remain dedicated to patients.

“We’ve successfully served medical patients in Atlantic City and desire to remain there as New Jersey opens its recreational market,” said Brian Sickora, the New Jersey general manager for The Botanist, in response to a request for comment.

The Botanist is owned by Acreage Holdings, which has cannabis operations in multiple states and Canada. Other locations also have cannabis sales in Atlantic City, with a New York Avenue storefront bearing a sign promising a future medical cannabis site.

A public hearing on the Sonraj proposal was held in March.

Also on the CRDA agenda for Tuesday is an extension of a $1.7 million agreement with the city for improvements to Gardener’s Basin. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be held remotely, with more information on how to attend at njcrda.com.

It will be the first meeting for new CRDA executive director Sean Pattwell, whose appointment was finalized at the March CRDA meeting. Former director Matt Doherty stepped down in January, and was briefly replaced by general counsel Monica de los Rios, tapped as interim executive director.

In an interview after his appointment, Pattwell indicated he did not plan any major changes in the policy or direction of the CRDA.

“Sean brings a wealth of experience to the table as the CRDA’s new executive director,” Murphy said in announcing the appointment. “He is the right person to lead the CRDA as it plays a critical role in Atlantic City’s recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Still to be determined is who will take Rosa Farias’s slot as the deputy executive director at the authority. In February, she left the post to work as a senior policy advisor to the state Senate leadership.

