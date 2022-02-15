CRDA to consider selling three boarding houses today

ATLANTIC CITY — The board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is set to consider a deal to sell three vacant rooming houses for $150,000 as part of a redevelopment deal.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, and will be held remotely.

On the agenda is a development plan to sell the properties to Liberty Hudson Holdings as part of a redevelopment project.

The properties are at 105 S. California Ave. and at 106 Albion Place and 108 Albion Place. Albion is a narrow road adjacent to California Avenue, shaped like a backward “L.” The building at 106 Albion is directly behind 105 California.

The organization approved the purchase of the Albion Avenue properties in September, with the board approving spending almost $1.2 million for the two buildings, described at the time as dilapidated.

Some board members at the September meeting raised questions about paying landlords for run down properties and then passing them on to developers at a discount.

At the September meeting, Matt Doherty, then the CRDA’s executive director, said the program was working well, tearing down abandoned properties and then getting those properties back on the tax rolls. Doherty stepped down as director early this year.

In September, he told the board that the CRDA would likely not spend all of the money set aside for the purchases.

According to Doherty, the $600,000 for 106 Albion would be the worst case scenario. He said $395,000 would cover the purchase, with additional funds available for remediation, insurance and demolition if the property is ultimately torn down.

Any money not spent would stay with the CRDA, he said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

