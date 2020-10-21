CRDA sets aside additional AtlantiCare funds, questions future aid to Absecon Lighthouse

+3 Atlantic City economy has 'slow, long' road ahead ATLANTIC CITY — Even before the coronavirus took a severe financial toll on the retail, dini…

"This is an important project for Atlantic City and for the health care of people in the region," Mulcahy said.

In other business Tuesday, the CRDA discussed future subsidies for the Absecon Lighthouse. Similar to other tourist-centric destinations, the Atlantic City landmark has seen a substantial decrease in visitation because of COVID-19.

While agreeing to expedite the use of already allocated funds for the lighthouse, the CRDA board mulled the feasibility of continuing to provide financial support.

Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel and the sole casino representative on the CRDA board, said the lighthouse has approached each of the city's casinos for help. Giannantonio said he was concerned about future spending because "they struggled to make ends meet" during "normal times," but the pandemic has made matters worse. He suggested a temporary shutdown to cut expenses until things improve.

"The problem is, I think we're going to expend some money to keep them open when there's no foot traffic and ... we'll have to come up with more contributions in the future," he said. "It's a very difficult situation. I think we're throwing good money at something that you just can't make successful right now with the amount of traffic you need to make that thing successful."