CRDA set to expand tourism efforts

ATLANTIC CITY — The board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is set to vote on funding three festivals, each listed as tourism market expansion.

On the agenda for a remotely held meeting set for 2 p.m. Tuesday are a Latino Festival, and Indian Multicultural Festival and a health and wellness event planned for the fall.

The resolutions include a grant of up to $62,800 to the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County to help fund the 2022 Latino Festival, planned for Sept. 17 at Bader Field. A website about the planned event states that it will include music, such as bachata, reggaeton, salsa, mariachi and more, as well as food vendors, children’s activities and health and wellness screenings.

Additional sponsors include Atlantic City in collaboration with AC Initiatives Project Office, The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, Organización Azteca, and The New Jersey State Department of Community Affairs.

At the same meeting, a resolution is set to fund $60,000 for an Indian Multicultural Festival this year, through the Asian American Society of Atlantic City.

In both cases, the special event grant is part of a tourism market expansion project, according to the posted agenda. No date was listed for the Indian Multicultural Festival.

A third vote is set to award a grant of up to $35,000 toward a planned Sustainable Health and Wellness Village Festival, presented through Caresparc Community Connections. The organization’s website lists that event as running Oct. 14 and 15 at Showboat in Atlantic City.

According to the organization’s website, the event aims at connecting at-risk populations with community providers to expand access to healthcare.

Caresparc is based in Maplewood, according to the site. Additional festivals are planned in Newark and New Brunswick, according to the site.

For more information about the CRDA meeting Tuesday, or to attend over the phone, see njcrda.com.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

