ATLANTIC CITY — In the 1993 comedy film “Groundhog Day,” Bill Murray’s character finds himself reliving the same day over and over and over.

This Groundhog Day, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority posted a request for proposals for a new grocery store for the city, with hopes it will not relive 2022.

Last year, the CRDA saw plans for a ShopRite for the city unravel.

The new request for proposals seeks the same: for a new operator for a grocery store for the city, potentially at the same location on Baltic Avenue. The posting said the authority is looking for one or more developers with the qualifications and experience to partner with the CRDA to develop and operate a grocery in an urban area like Atlantic City.

A pre-proposal conference is planned for April 5, with a June 8 deadline for proposal submissions.

The posted request for proposals states a new grocery could be placed at another site, but it presumes it will be built at the parking lot on Baltic and Indiana avenues where the previous project was planned.

That space is an irregular shape of a little over 4 acres.

The 36-page document said a successful proposal would create a viable grocery store within a larger mixed-use project.

“For example, a proposed project might include a multi-department grocery store with a prepared foods dining area — or — a proposed project might include a regionally-focused grocery store as an anchor with space for additional retail, commercial and residential uses — or — any other beneficial project that includes the key component of a grocery store,” reads the request for proposals. “The CRDA encourages any optimal, creative uses of the project site for the benefit of Atlantic City and the surrounding communities.”

The CRDA outlines the possibility of a combined project, with the potential to involve more than one company. That could come about through a proposal for a joint venture, and the CRDA also reserves the right to ask two or more respondents to the request to work together. The authority could also reject all proposals and not award a contract, or start the process over to seek more proposals, according to the posted details.

The request indicates the CRDA will consider several options, including leasing the property or considering other financial arrangements, as an incentive to operating the grocery.

Some sources last year said one sticking point in the previous agreement was a request for a $500,000-a-year guarantee against losses for the grocery chain, a request no one from the CRDA ever publicly confirmed.

The main point is to get a grocery store open, it appears from the request for proposals.

“The project is envisioned as a development that includes as a key component a grocery store offering access to affordable, fresh and healthy foods including, but not limited to a full range and variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry, meats, seafoods and dairy products, beverages, household products, baked goods, packaged goods and non-food items, such as kitchenware, household cleaners, pharmacy products and pet supplies (the “Grocery Store”) to the Atlantic City and surrounding communities,” reads the request, posted to a web portal for potential contractors.

There was no vote, and no public discussion of the matter, at the January meeting of the CRDA Board of Directors. After the meeting, Board Chair Modia Butler said the CRDA remained committed to bringing a full-service grocery to the city, which has been without one for well over a decade. Karen Martin, a spokesperson for the CRDA, said at the time that the request for proposal would be put out as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Martin said board approval would be needed to award a contract for the grocery but was not necessary to post the request for proposal. A recommendation for an award will be brought to the board after staff reviews proposals submitted by the June 8 deadline, she said.

City and state officials, and the CRDA, had touted the previous plan, including holding a high-profile groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021. Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the project would be the beginning of the end of the city’s status as a food desert.

The authority had pledged $18.5 million to build a new grocery, which would in turn be leased to the operator for $1 a year. But as months passed without any sign of work beginning, some residents began to ask questions.

Finally, in December, Murphy and CRDA officials said the deal had collapsed, and the authority would soon start a search for a new grocery store operation. They said there were months of behind-the-scenes talks with Village Super Market, but those talks had reached an impasse.

There was no response from the grocery chain, after multiple attempts to arrange an interview.

According to state and CRDA officials, Village Super Market could still submit a new proposal.