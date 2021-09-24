CRDA rooming house purchases criticized

“Let’s get these places empty and out and done and demolished,” he said.

The properties are supposed to be vacant to qualify for purchase, Doherty said. But he also indicated that the properties are chosen for the program based on the number of calls for service to police.

Gant questioned how many calls came to police from vacant properties.

“What’s happening to the people?” Gant asked.

Doherty said in some cases, the residents have been relocated in cooperation with the landlord before the purchase.

“We can do better than this, Mr. Chairman. I think this program should be paused,” Gant said.

At one point, Gant made a motion to end the program entirely until board members were able to get more information. Board Chairperson Modia Butler talked him into withdrawing the motion, however, with a promise that authority staff would meet with members to discuss the program in detail.

A limited number of members could gather at one time, however, because if a quorum of the board met it would need to be part of an official public meeting.