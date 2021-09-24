CRDA rooming house purchases criticized

ATLANTIC CITY — A Casino Reinvestment Development Authority effort to buy problem rooming houses to renovate or demolish them was criticized Tuesday by members of the authority's own board of directors.
On the agenda for the Tuesday meeting was the purchase of two properties on Albion Place, with more than $1 million on the table to purchase, process and likely demolish the buildings.
It’s part of an effort that began in February 2020 to address problem properties. A previous program that would have made $1.2 million available to investors to help them demolish or renovate the properties saw no takers.
Instead, the CRDA decided to buy the properties and address the issues directly. At the same meeting, the board voted to sell 155 S. Tennessee Ave. to a neighboring business for $51,000, with the understanding that the property would be developed as a boutique hotel.
The authority bought the property in 2020 for $425,000, then demolished it in May.
“I have a growing concern with this model,” board member Debra DiLorenzo said during the Tuesday meeting, held via conference call. She said the authority was buying high and selling low.
Board members Ed Gant and Brett Matik joined DiLorenzo in voting against the two resolutions, asking for more transparency in the process by which the properties are targeted.
“I would like a total review of all the money spent on all of these,” Gant said.
DiLorenzo suggested the program ends up rewarding the worst landlords in the city, paying top dollar for dilapidated properties. She said a single property owner, whom she did not name, appeared set to rake in a windfall after allowing several properties to deteriorate.
“We will be putting $1.9 million into one person’s pocket, who by the CRDA’s own admission keeps his properties in disrepair,” she said.
The two properties on Albion Place are owned by a single limited liability company with an address in Galloway Township. She said the same individual also owned two other properties CRDA purchased in July.
Matt Doherty, the CRDA’s executive director, said the program is working well, tearing down abandoned properties and then getting those properties back on the tax rolls.
“I think we need to clean up the blight in the Tourism District,” Doherty said.
The Albion Avenue properties, for instance, are near the beach and close to a popular restaurant.
He compared the efforts to address blight in Atlantic City to trench warfare.
Board member Mike Beson agreed the matter is urgent, saying the program tries to address properties that have been used for drug sales, prostitution and human trafficking.
“Let’s get these places empty and out and done and demolished,” he said.
The properties are supposed to be vacant to qualify for purchase, Doherty said. But he also indicated that the properties are chosen for the program based on the number of calls for service to police.
Gant questioned how many calls came to police from vacant properties.
“What’s happening to the people?” Gant asked.
Doherty said in some cases, the residents have been relocated in cooperation with the landlord before the purchase.
“We can do better than this, Mr. Chairman. I think this program should be paused,” Gant said.
At one point, Gant made a motion to end the program entirely until board members were able to get more information. Board Chairperson Modia Butler talked him into withdrawing the motion, however, with a promise that authority staff would meet with members to discuss the program in detail.
A limited number of members could gather at one time, however, because if a quorum of the board met it would need to be part of an official public meeting.
The board approved a resolution setting aside more than $600,000 for the purchase of 106 Albion Place, and an additional $585,758 for the next-door property, 108 Albion Place. A publicly available 2020 assessment valued the properties at $304,000 and $192,000, respectively.
According to Doherty, the $600,000 for 106 Albion would be the worst case scenario. He said $395,000 would cover the purchase, with additional funds available for remediation, insurance and demolition if the property is ultimately torn down. Any money not spent would stay with the CRDA, he said.
He described the Tennessee Avenue property as a great example of the program working. That property had three interested bidders, with Authentic City Partners offering to buy the land for the assessed value.
The partnership, which includes Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah, renovated other properties on the block and in the neighborhood. The proposal does not call for any CRDA investment.
Lance Landgraf, CRDA's director of planning and development, said their plans call for a four-story surf-themed hotel on the property with a surf shop on the ground floor, to tie in with another property the partners own next door.
The other two applicants also had good proposals, he said, but CRDA staff thought this one was better for the area.
Kurt Kwart, who said he also owns a neighboring property and sought to buy the land, raised questions on the call about how the decision was made to award the contract to Authentic City Partners. He also suggested the program rewarded the worst rooming house owners in the city.
Kwart described the rooming house that used to stand on the block as a nightmare, with constant issues with trash, shootings, prostitution and drugs.
“I do appreciate you taking these properties away,” he said.
