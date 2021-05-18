CRDA renews contracts for Class II, community police officers, announces movement on ShopRite

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's efforts to bring a quality supermarket back to the resort are advancing after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority issued a memorandum of understanding to the developer and operator of the proposed ShopRite.

According to the memorandum, CRDA and Village Supermarket Inc. have until July 30 to enter into the final master operator and developer agreement.

"This is a great step forward," said Robert Mulcahy, chairman of the authority's board of directors.

The proposed 40,000-square-foot ShopRite would be located at Baltic and Indiana avenues.

Executive Director Matt Doherty said the CRDA understands how important it is to fulfill the project to address the needs of Atlantic City residents who live in a food desert.

“We are committed to making it a reality," Doherty recently said, adding the project is necessary for the city.

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.