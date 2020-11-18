CRDA reduces spending for 2021 as COVID-19 impacts revenues

"There's not a timeframe by which people will be going back, and even once people do come back to the office, it's not going to be like it was pre-COVID," he said. "There'll be staggered time so what we realized is going forward we're going to need less office space, which will be a savings today and tomorrow, as well."

CRDA revenues — which are mostly generated from a hodgepodge of direct and indirect casino-related taxes and fees — have declined this year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions placed on the Atlantic City gaming, hospitality, leisure and tourism industries.

The one spending area the board elected to inflate was for the SID, which oversees maintenance and sanitation of Atlantic City's Tourism District. The division's budget increase of roughly $700,000 is roughly 8% higher than in 2020, but the tax rate levied on businesses within the Tourism District remained at $38 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

"This summer has been particularly challenging for the Special Improvement (Division), and I think they've held up to it," said Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy. "But I think this budget is a good budget and consistent with the objectives of the CRDA."

